Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Virus cases in Tennessee prisons rise, testing ramps up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates in seven Tennessee prisons has jumped to more than 750 as a round of mass testing begins at a CoreCivic facility northeast of Nashville. Tennessee’s Department of Correction said in a news release that eight inmates have been hospitalized among the 756 prisoners who have tested positive statewide for the illness caused by the new coronavirus. No deaths have been reported, and the vast majority of the positive cases are not symptomatic. Mass testing of all inmates has begun at the CoreCivic-operated Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, where 93 prisoners have tested positive.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-LEGISLATURE
Tennessee legislative staffers to stop working from home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s legislative staffers are being called back to work in Nashville after spending nearly six weeks working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Staffers are being asked to return to Cordell Hull, the state’s legislative office building, starting May 4. The Republican-dominant Legislature is scheduled to return June 1 after abruptly recessing in March because of the coronavirus. Lawmakers passed a drastically reduced spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation of potential shortfalls, but they may need to tweak it further.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee voucher program challenge heads to court Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A push to block a new Tennessee education voucher program that would allow eligible families to use public tax dollars on private schooling tuition is headed for a court hearing. The hearing Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court will center on arguments by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Education Law Center, who contend the voucher program should be blocked before it starts while the court challenge plays out. The voucher program is scheduled to be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year. Applications for students are already being accepted.
DOG FOUND-TORNADO
Tennessee family finds dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee family has been reunited with their dog nearly two months after she went missing when tornadoes ripped through their home in early March. WTVF-TV reports Bella, the Australian shepherd who was missing for 54 days, was found on Sunday. She alerted Eric and Faith Johnson to a tornado that ravaged Putnam County moments before it flattened the Johnson’s family home. Eric Johnson says finding Bella now completes the family. Friends and neighbors assisted the Johnsons in finding the dog. The family told WTVF-TV earlier this month that they plan to rebuild their home.
TORNADO UNEMPLOYMENT-TENNESSEE
Tornado unemployment aid available in 2 Tennessee counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers in two Tennessee counties can now apply for disaster unemployment aid after deadly tornado-producing storms tore through the region on Easter. The state Department of Workforce and Labor says the assistance is available to Hamilton and Bradley county workers or self-employed people who lost work or had work interrupted due to a major disaster, as long as they aren't eligible for regular unemployment. Applications must be filed within 30 days of when the availability of the program was announced. President Donald Trump has declared the two counties major disaster areas, where four people were killed due to the storms.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.