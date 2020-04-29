A look at Shelby County’s COVID-19 Safety Protocols for businesses reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three-phase “Back to Business” plan for Memphis and Shelby County contains COVID-19 Safety Protocols that businesses must adhere to when they reopen. The guidelines were developed in accordance with CDC recommendations and input from local infectious disease experts on how to slow the spread of the virus.
Businesses must have:
- Signage at the entrance detailing their precautions.
- They must protect employee health by screening for symptoms and disinfecting common areas.
- To keep customers safe, employees will wear masks and hand sanitizer will be made available.
- To ensure physical separation, tables will be 6-feet apart, spaces marked on the floor.
The Greater Memphis Chamber is ready to help business owners get back on their feet.
“In order to reopen, some businesses are going to need PPE supplies," Chamber CEO Beverly Robertson told WMC Action News 5. "We’ve got to figure out a way for small businesses to be able to access those, particularly those that would not have money to able to pay for them. So, we’re already looking into that.”
Robertson admits some businesses will not survive the pandemic. But she believes many will rise to the challenge and adapt to the new normal of live in a coronavirus world.
In Phase One: restaurants and retail reopen at 50-percent capacity. Churches, public buildings like libraries and gyms reopen at 25-percent capacity. Hair salons, barbershops and spas do NOT open until Phase Two, which begins 14-days after Phase One if health metrics show the virus is being kept in check.
To see the full “Back to Business” plan and the detailed description of the COVID-19 Safety Protocols, click here.
