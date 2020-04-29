No date set to reopen Shelby County hair salons, barbershops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, Governor Bill Lee gave the green light for salons in 89 Tennessee counties to open May 6.
Out of the six counties that are left out of the governor’s order, four counties set dates to reopen salons.
Only Davidson and Shelby Counties have not set a date.
“It’s obvious that a lot of the community is concerned about barbershops, and beauty salons and nail salons,” said Mayor Lee Harris Wednesday during the WMC Action News 5 Town Hall meeting “Road to Reopen.”
It’s been weeks since most people in Shelby County have gotten a haircut or any close-contact service.
Now the question is when will it be safe to do so.
“I think that it’s time. I think it’s well past time,” said Maura Parks, salon owner.
Maura Parks hasn’t stepped foot into her East Memphis and Germantown hair salons “Pigtails and Crewcuts” for weeks.
Parks says it’s frustrating that local leaders have not set a date to reopen.
“I’m perfectly fine with wearing masks. If we have to wear gloves, I’m ok with that. I don’t know what more we can do to protect the world from the inevitable,” said Parks.
However, personal protective gear is not easy to come by, which has some salon owners are concerned about spreading the virus.
“Give us an opportunity to be safe and not take this home with us,” said Dr. Lisa Akbari.
She shut down her business, Lisa Akbari Hair Research Center, on March 14.
Akbari says since then she’s lost about 80% of her revenue. Her only profit comes from selling hair products online.
She says without help with N-95 masks and other supportive measures, she doesn’t see how she can safely open.
“What I think we’re just taking way too lightly is the distancing, how we distance ourselves, and quite frankly, I think we need to just support the businesses financially,” said Akbari.
Hair and nail professionals have to come in close contact with clients.
Gov. Lee will release guidance on how close contact professionals can do their jobs this week.
State Senator Raumesh Akbari who is Lisa’s daughter says the governor has to be very careful.
“He has to balance whether or not we’re going to exasberate the problem. We haven’t even reached our peak as a state and certainly in our large counties. If we go back to business as usual that could make things even worse,” said Ramesh Akbari.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says the county is close to reopening the economy.
Mayor Strickland said Wednesday business owners need to start familiarizing themselves with the “Back to Business” plan which is a phased-in approach to reopening the economy.
However, Phase One of the plan would not include hair and nail salons.
The reopening of close-contact businesses would start in Phase Two.
