Police searching for endangered 15-year-old girl in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Tekiya Worthey was last seen in 1100 block of Alden Rd. near Elivs Presley and Shelby Drive.
Gary Worthey, Tekiya’s father, said he saw her asleep in her bed around 8:00 Tuesday evening, but when he returned three hours later she was missing.
Investigators said the last time she ran away she was found in Southaven, Mississippi.
Police said Tekiya was last seen wearing a pink scarf, red shirt, pink pants, and blue tennis shoes.
MPD added Tekiya has been diagnosed with diminished mental capacity.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tekiya Worthey, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.