Potential meat shortage to impact local businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From grocery stores to restaurants, talk about a meat shortage is concerning.
“There will be things that we won’t be able to serve and we’re just going to have to communicate that on a daily basis,” said Mike Miller, owner of Patrick’s Restaurant.
He hopes to open back up with a full menu, but they're preparing for what could happen once restaurants start re-opening.
"Food's the big one, but even on the paper goods, other things that we buy, linens and what not. They need time to get their inventories built back up and it’s going to take time so there’s going to be some bumps in the road, that’s for sure," said Miller.
Miller says he's most concerned about protein sources.
"One of the distinctions that I've seen is bone in availability versus boneless because it's less to process," said Miller.
This comes as major meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as workers test positive for COVID-19.
“In manufacturing you need the entire line working. If 10 or 15 or 20 people are out sick then that bottlenecks the production and the efficiency of the factory,” said Rick James, owner of Cash Saver.
James believes there's plenty of product, but the problem has been logistically getting it to the right place. He says the panic buying we saw at first likely contributed to the slowing down of the process.
“After you go through a panic buy and you rush and go through what’s in the stream at that time, then it just takes a little time to catch up. It’s just more of the flexibility of the system than it is how much product there is,” said James.
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to Kroger, and a representative sent the following statement:
“Kroger is 100% committed to ensuring that we source available food products that are safe for customers and associates. We partner with numerous meat processors for the products on our shelves. At this point, customers should continue to buy their needs without overloading on any particular items. We do not foresee the need to limit products but we will manage that process as needed.”
