Rewards offered for information in Memphis child murder investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is offering thousands in rewards for information regarding three child murder investigations that have gone unsolved for months.
Back in January, 10-year-old Jadon Knox was killed in a drive-by shooting in Orange Mound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Just days later, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were shot in a drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill. Luckett and Boyd both died in the hospital while fighting for their lives.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has pleaded for community members to come forward and offer information regarding these cases. No one has said a word.
Now, Lee is offering $10,000 for both information in both cases. He says in the event that multiple people come forward, the reward will be split.
