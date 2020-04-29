Rewards offered for information in Memphis child murder investigations

Rewards offered for information in Memphis child murder investigations
Rewards offered for information in Memphis child murder investigations (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 29, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 7:44 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is offering thousands in rewards for information regarding three child murder investigations that have gone unsolved for months.

Back in January, 10-year-old Jadon Knox was killed in a drive-by shooting in Orange Mound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

10-year-old Jadon Knox
10-year-old Jadon Knox (Source: eyJpdiI6IlZQd0FwMWZ1TGR5Q0pMaWZ6VUxWdXc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiZnV4VEV3eDAyMHVHb3hvVkJzSWswTjMybFkwOVhlaTl2WW5kb1lpQ3ljOGpVVXZFcFNpRkZpcnJWTGQ1eFFCMCIsIm1hYyI6IjZhYWU2Y2M3NWEzYTY3OWJiYzliNTQzYThhOTA3MTVlOTUwZmJiMjk3MDgxMDQ2ZGM4MTBlMWZlNDcxOWMyNjQifQ==)

Just days later, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were shot in a drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill. Luckett and Boyd both died in the hospital while fighting for their lives.

Weekend ride to push for tips in unsolved January murders of 3 children in Memphis

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has pleaded for community members to come forward and offer information regarding these cases. No one has said a word.

Memphis police director pleas for information on suspects in drive-by shooting injuring 2 juveniles

Now, Lee is offering $10,000 for both information in both cases. He says in the event that multiple people come forward, the reward will be split.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.