Scattered showers continue through this evening

We are waking up to rain in west Tennessee and north Mississippi as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will continue on and off all morning. There will be a chance for scattered showers this afternoon and early evening, but you will have breaks in the rain. We will even see some sunshine this afternoon before clouds build back in tonight. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this afternoon then temperatures will drop into the lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 71. Winds will be west 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 52. Winds northwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually clear Wednesday night, so we will have more sun on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday. We will be dry with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible late Sunday. However, it looks like most of the area will stay dry.
NEXT WEEK: A pop-up shower will be possible Monday and Tuesday and clouds will increase. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Brittney Bryant
