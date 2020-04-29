SCSO looking for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 70-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
SCSO says Charles Ates left home Tuesday in his 2006 Dodge Ram crew cab truck with Tennessee specialized tag number 5V662.
The sheriff’s office says Ates may have become disoriented while driving.
He has family members in Olla, Louisiana and may be traveling there
Ates is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and about 140 pounds with a vertical scar on his chest from previous open heart surgery.
If you see him or the vehicle, call SCSO at 901-379-7625.
