Second MATA bus operator tests positive for COVID-19, fourth employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another bus operator with MATA has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release, the employee’s last day working was April 20. MATA was notified of the positive result April 28 and other MATA employees along with the public were notified of the result April 29.
Three other MATA employees have also tested positive for the virus. Their positions include laborer, bus operator, and trolly operator.
Here’s a breakdown from MATA explaining the COVID-19 cases.
Names of MATA employees with coronavirus will not be released for privacy reasons.
Officials with MATA said they are closely monitoring the situation and have followed specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Order.
