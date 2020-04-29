Shelby County leaders: Prepare for reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No date has been announced, but Shelby County leaders say businesses should begin preparing now for reopening.
It comes as questions arise about whether everyone is on the same page.
After weeks of Shelby County being closed for business, Wednesday brought some encouraging news from county leaders.
“We want to make sure that people know we are getting very close so that they can begin to prepare,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.
She says the county is nearing a 14-day period of a downward trend and stabilization in COVID-19 cases.
“The exponential growth day to day has actually slowed significantly stabilized and over the last 10 days or so began to decrease,” said Haushalter. “What that indicates to us as we have less transmission occurring in our community."
Reaching 14 days would trigger the start of Phase One of reopening the economy.
County leaders say some businesses may need technical help getting back up and running and should start making those plans now.
“I think we are very close and so I would encourage businesses to prepare,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
The announcement comes as questions started to arise about whether everyone is on the same page.
Mayors across the county joined together on Monday to announce what a phased reopening of Shelby County would look like.
It was a strong show of unity.
But then Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said he disagreed on the health department not setting a target date.
“Just to be clear, I stand with the area mayors on the Back to Business Plan along with more testing, but I disagree on the Health Dept. not having a target date. I’ve said all along it’s better to have a goal of a date and have to move it back a couple days, rather than no goal at all,” Wissman wrote on Facebook.
In an earlier post on Monday, Wissman said he was hoping for a May 1 reopening.
On Wednesday, Haushalter, once again, explained why she won’t set a date for Phase One, leaving it up to elected officials.
“I'm not going to give an exact date. I know everybody wants a date. I have to let the data drive me to a decision and a recommendation and then defer to the elected officials to determine the date that's most appropriate for Shelby County,” said Haushalter.
Mayor Harris insisted that everyone is on the same page.
“I have not heard any inkling among any suburban municipality to deviate from the consensus that we all worked so hard to build,” said Harris.
He says whenever elected officials get around to setting dates for the phase one reopening, business owners can still take things on their own timetable.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.