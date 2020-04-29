Sun with a few more showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds at times through the afternoon. A few showers are still possible through late afternoon toward sunset. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Winds will be west at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger for most areas with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will drop to around 5 mph.
THURSDAY: We will be dry with a good supply of sunshine and high temperatures around 70. Lows will be around 50 Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will drop into the upper 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible late Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.