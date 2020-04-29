Tracking severe thunderstorms rolling into the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 12:13 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for the Mid-South.

As storms roll in, we’re here to keep you updated on the latest.

Follow along as we track the storm below with NWS updates:

12:02 -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Poinsett, Mississippi and Crittenden counties in Arkansas and Tipton, Lauderdale and Shelby counties in Tennessee until 12:30 a.m.

11:56 -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Prarie and Monroe counties in Arkansas until 12:45 a.m. Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

11:43 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Craighead, Mississippi, Clay, Pemiscot, Dunklin, Dyer, Lauderdale, Lee, St. Francis, Cross and Lake counties in Arkansas until 12:30 a.m

11:25 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden, Cross, Tipton and Lauderdale counties in Arkansas until 12:15 a.m. Wind gusts at 70 mph.

11:24 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Cleveland, Prarie, Lonoke, Desha, Grant, Monroe, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pulaski and Arkansas counties in Arkansas until 12:15 a.m. Wind gusts at 60 mph. Quarter size hail possible.

11:13 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Woodruff, Prarie, Jackson, Lonoke, Monroe and White counties in Arkansas until midnight. Wind gusts marked at 70 mph. Quarter size hail possible.

11:09 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Greene, Craighead, Mississippi and Clay counties in Arkansas until midnight. Expect considerable damage to trees. Wind gusts reported at 70 mph.

10:54 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Craighead, Poinsett, Crittenden and Cross counties in Arkansas until 11:45 p.m. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. Wind gusts reported at 60 mph.

10:43 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Woodruff, Prarie, Jackson, Lonoke, Cleburne, Faulkner and White counties in Arkansas until 11:15 p.m.

10:35 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Greene, Craighead, Mississippi and Clay counties in Arkansas until 11:15 p.m.

10:28 -- Severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Woodruff, Independence, Jackson, Cleburne, White and Lawrence counties in Arkansas until 11:15 p.m.

