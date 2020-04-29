Trolley car removed from former Spaghetti Warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ready for a walk down Memory Lane? The old trolley car inside the Spaghetti Warehouse in Downtown Memphis was removed last weekend.
The beloved spot where so many families enjoyed a pasta dinner together sold for $360 at auction in December 2017 after the restaurant closed.
Kemmons Wilson Companies bought the 20,000 square-foot, century-old building for $3 million in February. It will become their new headquarters after a multi-million dollar renovation is completed.
The Spaghetti Warehouse, located at 40 Huling Avenue, was in operation in the Bluff City for 30 years.
