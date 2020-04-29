WMPD: Suspect on the run after striking officer with SUV

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police said they are looking for a suspect that struck an officer with an SUV overnight in West Memphis.
According to investigators, officers stopped a Mercedes SUV on East Polk around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
Officers believe the suspect could have been involved in a theft.
Police said the suspect took off during the stop - striking the officer. That’s when officers fired shots at the SUV.
Investigators are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information on this case, please contact the West Memphis Police Department.
