Baptist Memorial may resume elective surgeries next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than one month since elective procedures have been suspended at hospitals across Tennessee. That will soon change as Mid-South hospitals like Baptist Memorial plan to return to providing elective surgeries as early as next week.
"We do think it's important for our businesses in our region to be able to get back to normal, our new normal. I think it's important for families in the community to be able to get back to work in the new normal," said Paul DePriest, Chief Operating Officer at Baptist.
Dr. DePriest says the hospital is taking many safety precautions to make sure health care employees, patients and visitors remain safe -- including checking everyone’s temperature, asking screening questions, requiring PPE and maintaining social distancing requirements.
“Many patients have been putting off care now for nearly two months, so we’re relying on the physicians working with administrative teams and working in direct conversations with the patients making sure we’re getting the most important procedures done as timely as possible,” DePriest said.
Elective procedures are those that can be safely delayed without causing any health issues by waiting like hip replacements, kidney stone removal and cosmetic surgeries.
However, some elective procedures can become urgent if a patient waits too long.
Dr. DePriest gave the following example.
"Gallbladder disease, some people may be able to avoid surgery for a time but over the weeks and particularly the months that pass, that disease can get much worse and it can turn into a semi-elective or urgent procedure," he said.
Dr. DePriest says his physicians are working to schedule patients on a first come first served basis depending on urgent need.
“We’re very confident all of us can get back to a new normal, but we think it will be significantly different than life in December of 2019.”
