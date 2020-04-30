Best Life: New medication helps people suffering from alcohol use disorder

Saryna will soon graduate with her Ph.D. in educational leadership and stem sciences. Dr. Lieberman says he has treated nearly 100 patients with Vivitrol and more than 75% of them report progress in their sobriety. Twenty percent reported depression as the most common side effect. Vivitrol is just part of a long-term sobriety plan and should be combined with counseling or a peer program such as Alcoholics Anonymous. One injection can cost up to $1,500 but is covered by most insurance plans. The shot must be administered by a healthcare provider.