Blytheville murder suspect caught in Memphis area

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville murder suspect, on the run since April 25, was caught in the Memphis area by the Shelby County Fugitive Task Force according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.
Correy Crawford was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Daniels.
Daniel was found shot in the 400-block of Tennessee Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Daniel was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said.
Crawford was one of three suspects police were looking for in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with additional information on the other suspects can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 844-910-STOP.
Crawford was transported back to Mississippi County, where he will face charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and engaging in criminal gang activity.
