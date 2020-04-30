47 deaths, 2,484 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have announced 2,484 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths across Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,279 people have recovered from the virus.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.
SCHD director Alisa Haushalter on Wednesday announced 155 detainees and 37 employees at the Shelby County Jail tested positive for the virus. They’re awaiting results on 74 other tests, but hundreds more detainees have yet to be tested.
Fourteen deaths have occurred after outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county. SCHD has investigated clusters of two or more cases at 11 facilities where 138 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus; though, one of the deaths was a Mississippi resident and will count toward their death toll instead of Tennessee’s.
Wednesday, 14 long-term care facilities were reported by the Shelby County Health Department. However, three facilities have been removed from the list because they did not have more than one reported cases, therefore they were not considered ‘clusters’ or ‘outbreaks.’
The SCHD only reports ‘clusters’ or ‘outbreaks’ to the media, so the other three facilities were removed from the list. Health authorities said they are still investigating the cases at the three facilities.
SCHD reported the outbreak at Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility is now resolved.
Across Tennessee, many businesses are reopening this week following the governor’s plan to reboot the economy. Shelby County is not included, but mayors across the county announced their phased plan Monday, stopping short of giving a timeline for when it will go into effect.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
- Crittenden -- 181 cases; 5 deaths; 111 recoveries
- Cross -- 16 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 2 recovery
- Mississippi -- 14 cases; 8 recoveries
- Phillips -- 5 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 19 cases; 1 death; 8 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 83 cases; 10 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 10 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 277 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 42 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 38 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 41 cases
- Tippah -- 53 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 35 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 34 cases; 17 recoveries
- Fayette -- 53 cases; 1 death; 38 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Haywood -- 19 cases; 1 death; 11 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 19 cases; 5 recoveries
- McNairy -- 11 cases; 9 recoveries
- Tipton -- 98 cases; 49 recoveries
