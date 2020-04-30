Dry & pattern in place with warmer temperatures on the way

Winds will shift the south Friday allowing warm air to flow into the Mid-South. This will push afternoon highs above average this weekend.

By Ron Childers | April 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 7:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Light & Variable Low: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5-10 High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 60

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the evening or overnight along with afternoon highs again in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

