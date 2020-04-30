Dry & sunny stretch of weather

After a wet few days, we will finally get some time to dry out. Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be breezy again with northwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight will be clear with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72. Winds will be northwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 52. Winds northwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We will be dry with sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and low temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. It now looks like both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: A pop-up shower will be possible Monday, but there will be a slightly higher chance for rain on Tuesday High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s Monday and then will dip into the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
