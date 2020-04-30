Forward Air: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $342.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.
Forward Air shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.60, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.
