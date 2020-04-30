Golden Gate Cathedral giving away gas to 200 Mid-South families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two-hundred families are getting a free tank of gas in the Mid-South.
On April 30 at 10:00 a.m., Golden Gate Cathedral will host a gas giveaway at the Marathon gas station at 2637 James Road near North Hollywood in Frayser.
The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Their goal is to help 200 families during the coronavirus pandemic.
To make this giveaway happen, Golden Gate is working with the Redwing Group, Commissioner Stephanie Love, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, and State Representative Antonio Parkinson.
