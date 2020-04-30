Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators. The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opening of its stables have been delayed several times. Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Racing will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.
UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Fiala's surge before the virus shutdown gave the Minnesota Wild a glimpse of the go-to scorer they've long lacked. Fiala had 14 goals and 12 assists over the last 18 games until NHL play was halted. The 23-year-old left wing is confident he can recapture that momentum whenever teams can return to action. Fiala has been sequestering in his summer home in Sweden. Looser restrictions there than in the U.S. and other European countries have allowed him to skate daily with three other NHL players.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race between all 13 Triple Crown winners. The computer-generated race will be shown on NBC on Saturday, the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. The virtual Derby will use computer-generated imagery of the 13 horses running the 1 1/4-mile race at Churchill Downs. Secretariat got the No. 3 post position in a random draw. He was a two-time Horse of the Year. In 1973, he swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The division that led the AFC in sacks in 2019 might be even tougher to block next season. Every team in the AFC South made at least one major move along the defensive front between free agency and the draft. Houston used its first two picks to land TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Florida pass rusher Jon Greenard. Tennessee signed 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley in free agency. Indianapolis traded for 2018 Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Jacksonville used a first-round pick on LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to pair with standout Josh Allen.