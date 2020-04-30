International Paper: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ International Paper Co. (IP) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $141 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.
The global paper and packaging company posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period.
International Paper shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 9%. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.
