Jonesboro man dies in ATV vs. car crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died after his ATV collided with a car.
The crash happened at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Old Weona Lane in rural Poinsett County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Matthew L. Bishop, 30, of Jonesboro was southbound when he failed to stop his 2014 Polaris Ranger at the intersection.
A 2004 Hyundai driven by Dennis Carl Smullin, 49, of Marked Tree struck Bishop’s ATV, ejecting him.
