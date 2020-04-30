Local church, leaders give away free gas in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local church and Mid-South officials came together to do some good in the Frayser-Raleigh neighborhood today, by giving out free gas during a time where many wallets are tightening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gas prices are low, but nothing beats fueling up for free.
Senior pastor of Golden Gate Cathedral, Bishop Ed Stephens, and members of his congregation filled up hundreds of tanks at the Marathon on James Road in the Frayser-Raleigh area Thursday morning.
Bishop Stephens said, “Parents have to get from the daycare centers to the doctors and things like that, and that requires money. So, we’re just glad to be able to lift somebodies load.”
County and state officials also came out to show support.
Shelby County School Board Member Stephanie Love said she is always looking to lend a hand to the people of District 3 that she represents.
"I'm participating because this is my community. I'm always involved, I'm always here to give back to my community and support community initiatives that happen in the Frayser and Raleigh area," Love said.
District 98 State Representative Antonio Parkinson (D) knows first hand the needs weighing on the community during this difficult time.
"I hear everyday - as a legislator as an elected leader - I hear everyday the challenges that people are facing from a health standpoint, from a psychological standpoint, and from a financial standpoint," Parkinson said.
Parkinson was pleased with the turnout and show of support from members of the community.
He added, "We're in this together. We have to cover each other. This takes us back to where we were forced to be a community and a village to take care of our people. That's what we need to be doing."
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.