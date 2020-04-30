Mid-South Heroes: Recognizing frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With all of our health care workers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders putting themselves at risk on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, how could we pick just one Mid-South hero for April?
There are thousands of them, and that's why this month we've decided to recognize each and every one of them with that award.
Two words that never rang more true.
And folks in the Mid-South keep looking for ways to show appreciation and provide some help for the Mid-South Heroes at risk every day during the coronavirus pandemic.
From feeding their local police officers ...
"I think this at least shows them what we do as a community. We really appreciate the work at this critical moment that they are still in the front lines fighting the virus,” said Xinhua Yu, president of Greater Memphis United Chinese Association.
... to feeding the hospital workers in the trenches.
"My thing … let's not just feed them, but feed their souls,” said Kendrick Westbrook, owner of Smurfey’s Smokehouse Food Truck.
"This is Memphis. This is the Memphis that I grew up in, that loves people,” said Tammy Rivera, providing food for healthcare workers.
Mid-Southerners are showing that love.
You'll see signs hanging from balconies giving thanks and the national trend -- shining a blue light in support of these crucial workers, on display in the Bluff City. The Hernando Desoto bridge wreathed in blue, as well as FedExForum. The Grizzlies wrote a note of thanks to go with the display.
People have gathered to sing songs of praise and speak words of prayer like this group did outside St. Francis Hospital.
"Our staff, our nurses, our doctors. Everybody that enters our building was lifted up,” said Sally Deitch, St. Francis Hospital CEO.
Because even with most of the world on pause ...
"The firefighters, the police officers, the EMTs, the paramedics; they're showing up to work every day just like they always do,” said Gina Sweat, Memphis Fire Department.
That tireless dedication to keeping the rest of us safe is why we want to join in with the rest of the Mid-South and say thank you to all of our heroes.
