More sunshine to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good supply of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures around 70. A little windy with winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will drop into the upper 50s Friday night with a few clouds.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry, but a stray shower will be possible late Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Expect clouds, a little sun and warm temperatures Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A front will move through Tuesday night and drop highs into the low 70s Wednesday through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.