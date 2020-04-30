Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just over 440,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state.
The most recent data entered from the week of April 25 - totaling to 43,792 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.
The TN Department of Labor and Workforce also released new numbers this week showing the total amount of continued unemployment claims in the state that totals 324,543.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on April 25th:
