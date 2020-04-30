Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

April 30, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Nearly 43,800 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just over 440,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state.

The most recent data entered from the week of April 25 - totaling to 43,792 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.

The TN Department of Labor and Workforce also released new numbers this week showing the total amount of continued unemployment claims in the state that totals 324,543.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,746 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on April 25th:

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed
Greater Memphis 8,215
Northwest Tennessee 1,105
Southwest Tennessee 1,480
Northern Middle Tennessee 14,927
Southern Middle Tennessee 3,251
Upper Cumberland 1,510
Southeast Tennessee 5,018
East Tennessee 9,290
Northeast Tennessee 2,379
West TN Mobile American Job Center 14
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 147
East TN Mobile American Job Center 15

