Shuttered Shelby County businesses can reopen to customers soon for the first time in more than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The daily city county COVID-19 task force media briefing was replaced Thursday by a news release with statements from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and all the municipal mayors, saying Phase One of the Back to Business plan will start in four days, on Monday, May 4.
“The doctors and the business community were involved in drafting that plan. We feel comfortable that over the last month, for the most part, the new cases and hospitalizations have remained fairly static,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in an interview Thursday afternoon.
Strickland said he will modify his Safer-At-Home executive order, set to expire May 5, to fit the conditions of the Back to Business Plan, which is a gradual reopening of the local economy.
The plan is uniform and applies throughout Shelby County and all of its municipalities.
Gyms in phase one must limit customer workouts to 45 minutes, only allow 25 percent of building occupancy, and ensure social distancing.
Places of worship must limit occupancy to 25 percent of building capacity and adhere to social distancing.
Restaurants and bars are required to limit capacity to 50 percent, adjust tables to account for social distance, limit shared items, and adopt paper menus. Employees involved in food handling or interacting with the public must wear masks.
Salons, including hair, nail, and spa services, are required to stay closed in Phase One. Strickland said that decision came by way of the medical experts on the local task force.
“The problem with hair salons and barbers is there is such close contact over long a period of time that whatever conditions there are have to be followed very closely,” Strickland said. “We’ve come up with a plan that in the short term, in Phase One, is a plan that can best keep people safe and not exaggerate the spread of this disease too much."
Under the reopening plan framework, 14 days must transpire between phases, and public health officials can tighten restrictions if cases of COVID-19 start ticking up.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist said living with COVID-19 is our new reality, and there’s no clear cut way on how to proceed.
“It’s a balance of pain and suffering. The virus itself is a terrible thing. It’s killed people. It’s made people very ill, in the hospital. It’s something that causes a lot of fear, so does the closing of society and business. There are people who have lost their livelihoods,” Threlkeld said.
Both public health experts and elected officials locally said Shelby County residents should adhere to social distancing in the coming weeks.
“You’re not going to catch it from somebody when you’re across town. You may catch it if you are sitting next to them and holding some object they held,” said Threlkeld.
“I do feel good that we’ve reached this point because it means Memphians and Shelby Countians have flattened the curve through their actions,” said Strickland, “But they can’t give up. They’ve got to keep social distancing.”
