Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting overnight.
Police were flagged down at S. Third Street and Ford Road early Thursday morning.
Officers were told a man had been shot in the street.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
The victim has not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
