Suspect on the run after shooting outside convenience store, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the individual responsible for shooting a man outside a convenience store Thursday night.
Officers say the shooting happened at Family Grocery on Kerr Avenue.
The male victim was shot in front of the store. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the suspect responsible for the shooting is a short black man, wearing a black skull cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
