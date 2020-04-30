5th grade Miss. boy creates ‘Ear Savers’ for doctors and nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most 11-year-olds are riding their bikes and spending time outdoors, but one local 5th grader is spending his time helping others and showing why he is Mississippi Strong!
“I just like helping my community. As many things as doctors and nurses do to help us, I want to help them,” said Jacob Milner.
Family members of the 5th grader tell me he has always had a hungry heart to serve and now he is using his talents to give back to those in need.
Milner says the purpose of ‘Ear Savers’ is to relieve pain from the straps on masks, helping healthcare workers feel more comfortable.
“I was online when I saw this thing that helped nurses because they were complaining about the back of their ears and how it was getting raw from wearing masks,” he said.
Using his 3D printer, Milner has made over 100 bands for people in the community, starting off in his neighborhood delivering bands to people’s mailboxes.
“People have been very generous. Whenever we deliver them to people, they tip Jacob and tell him to pay it forward,” said Jacob’s father, Steven.
“I have to make it in three individual parts and it takes 20 minutes each," Jacob said. "From the time I wake up until the time I go to bed I am making them. I stop to do school work and I stop to eat dinner.”
The more popular his ear saver bands grew…
“I had to start charging one or two dollars to get more material. I didn’t want to charge but I want to help more people!" he said.
“We had no idea it would take off like it did," said Steven. "One order led to two orders led to a ton of orders. Now he is working almost around the clock!”
Steven says even at a young age, Jacob has always been a hard worker.
From operating lemonade and snowcone stands to even running candy vending machines inside local businesses in the area.
“We get so busy and get caught up with life that we do not care about other people," Steven said, “but my 11-year-old son sure does. We have gotten so many great responses and I want to keep doing this to help other people.”
Steven continued, saying, “I am lucky to say that he is my son. I love him.”
If you want to place an order or make a donation, email earsaversbyjacob@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.