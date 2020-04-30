U.S. Marshals arrest 2 murder suspects within hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two out-of-state murder suspects Wednesday.
Dwight Harris was tracked to the 8600 block of Dillard Street in Ridgley, Tennessee. He was wanted out of Cleveland, Ohio on a murder warrant. The Task Force K-9 found him hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris was then transported to local holding facilities.
Marshals also found Correy Crawford on Getwell Road in Memphis around 3 a.m. Thursday. A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday by Mississippi County court in Arkansas. Crawford is wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Demarcus Daniels’ shooting death on April 25 in Blytheville, Arkansas. Crawford was taken into custody without incident and transported to detention facilities in Blytheville.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.