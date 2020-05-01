A big weekend warm up with a little chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 10-15 High: 82
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 65
THE WEEKEND: Breezy southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm above average again tomorrow along with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be partly cloudy through the day with afternoon highs again in the lower 80s. A cold front will enter southern Missouri and western Kentucky late Sunday night bring a slight chance of rain into Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.
