A big weekend warm up with a little chance of rain

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 70.