Collierville barbershops and beauty salons will reopen May 6

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The town of Collierville has decided to open hair salons earlier than the rest of Shelby County.
Mayor Stan Joyner said beauty salons and barbershops will open Wednesday, May 6.
In a statement on the town’s website, Joyner said he met with Aldermen who shared numerous concerns from residents and businesses. He added the Town of Collierville is doing what’s best for Collierville.
Joyner ended his statement by saying he appreciates all the efforts of the mayors in Shelby County working together as we move forward.
