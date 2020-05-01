Cordova woman still missing 1 year after alleged murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one year since a Cordova mother vanished. Investigators believe she was murdered, but still have not found her remains.
“After I woke up and I was crying uncontrollably, I thought, ‘This is May.’ You know, it’s been a year,” said Roberta Nutall, Taquila Hayes’ mother.
Roberta Nutall is never far from the grief that infects her life daily. Her daughter, Taquila Hayes, disappeared last May.
Taquila’s husband, Carl, is behind bars on a $2 million bond charged with second degree murder, tampering with and fabricating evidence.
“This is devastating and heartbreaking. I don’t even have words to ever describe the nights and days.”
Taquila Hayes’ body has never been found. Carl Hayes told investigators his wife left their Cordova home with a stranger.
Roberta Nutall says she would never leave her 12-year-old son.
Investigators searched the family’s home noting it had fresh paint and new carpet.
In September of last year 60 large members of the Sheriff’s office searched a wooded area.
It is not clear what evidence led to the arrest of Carl Hayes.
Alarms went up when she didn’t show up for work at Methodist Le Bonheur where she worked as a nurse practitioner.
Nutall knows her daughter would have been on the front lines helping to fight the pandemic.
“She really would have been out there on the front lines making the ultimate sacrifice wanting to help. Just wanting to help people. Just do All she can do to help people,” said Nutall.
She has one reason for doing this interview.
“I want my daughter to be remembered."
Taquila Hayes’ mother also wants to know where her daughter’s body is. The sheriff’s office is still looking for the clue that will lead to her body.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.