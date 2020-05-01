Hardaway on G-League going after top high school talent ‘I don’t agree with that’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ top target Jalen Green decided to go the NBA’s G-League path. Two other 5-star players decommited from their schools to play a year in the G-League instead. Some of the best young talent has been taken away from the college game.
“Taking guys out of their commitments and they’ve already signed and continuing talking to their parents, it’s almost like tampering,” Memphis basketball head coach Penny Hardaway said. “I don’t agree with that.”
Penny Hardaway, not happy with how the G-League is getting some of the top players. He lost the number one recruit, Jalen Green, to the NBA G-League. The top guard from Fresno said after the fact that he would’ve chosen to be a Tiger if he went to college.
“I didn’t think that the G-League was built, and I could be wrong, to go and recruit kids who want to go to college, out of going to college," Hardaway expressed. “I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be if you want to go overseas or you absolutely didn’t want to play college, 100% that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA.”
Hardaway believes the NCAA is moving in the right direction to offset the G-League option with allowing players to make money of their name, image and likeness. But thinks more drastic measures need to be taken.
“They’re going to take $500k for five months to play on a select team and just do basketball instead of having to go to class," he said.
Another point Penny Hardaway made was that nothing compares to playing in front of college fans because they care so much about their school and their sports. Having played himself, he said playing in college, at Memphis, was the highlight of his career.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.