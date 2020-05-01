Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Kentucky Derby had been scheduled for May 2. It will now be run Sept. 5 to kick off Labor Day weekend. That means the first Saturday in May has yielded to the legs of a bunch of slowpokes. Seattle Slow headlines a field of turtles that will race in the Kentucky Turtle Derby. The sounds may be familiar for Derby fans. Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus is calling the race and bugler Steve Buttleman will serenade viewers prior to the turtles taking off.