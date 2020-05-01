Kroger partnering with U of M, Cherokee Health Systems to provide free COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health is partnering with the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health Systems to set up a free COVID-19 testing site for Memphis patients.
Testing will be available May 5 through May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free drive-thru event will be held on the University of Memphis campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing include health care workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.
Those eligible will then select the University of Memphis testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.
If you would like to schedule a test, click here.
