Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee unemployment claims still high due to coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of Tennessee residents who filed new unemployment claims last week topped 43,700, bringing the total number of requests for benefits to more than 435,000 since businesses began closing in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday reported new jobless claims for the week ending April 25. The highest number of new claims was reported in the counties surrounding Davidson County. The amount of Tennessee residents seeking unemployment benefits has spiked since many businesses closed in March. Roughly 30.3 million people in the U.S. have now filed for jobless aid.
FUGITIVES ARRESTED
Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas. The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.
NO TUITION INCREASE
UT campuses proposing no tuition increases next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee campuses are proposing no tuition increases for the upcoming academic year. According to a news release from UT, the Board of Trustees has already agreed not to increase tuition at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis. The advisory boards for the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin campuses will meet in early May. Their recommendations will be submitted to the trustees for a final decision in June. If approved, it will be the first time in the university’s history that all four campuses had no tuition increase. UT President Randy Boyd says students are struggling, and UT wants to help them continue their educations.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-TENNESSEE
In Senate race, Sethi attacks Hagerty as 'entitled' for loan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi has released a digital ad attacking his Tennessee primary election foe Bill Hagerty for taking out a $2.5 million bank loan for his campaign, calling him “entitled.” The ad marks the first significant swing taken during the GOP primary in the race to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. The ad compares Hagerty's loan to small businesses struggling to get loans. The ad reveals the kind of attacks Sethi’s team could rely on against Hagerty in the August primary contest. Hagerty’s campaign declined to swipe back and focused on his endorsement by President Donald Trump.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WORKER-ANXIETY
Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments
ATLANTA (AP) — Some of the millions of American workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to face a tough choice — return to work and risk infection, or stay home and risk losing unemployment payments. More than 30 million Americans have filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak took hold. But many workers are uneasy in states where governors are allowing businesses to reopen. Tyler Price is wrestling with his fear of getting sick after the 26-year-old was called back to his job at a steakhouse in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.
CLEAN ENERGY
Former Tennessee Valley Authority director joins nonprofit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Valley Authority Board Chairman David Freeman is joining the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy as a senior energy advisor. According to a news release from the group, Freeman has more than four decades of experience directing energy policies at the federal, regional and local levels. The release says he is an expert on clean energy, energy efficiency, and the issues surrounding of nuclear power. Stephen Smith is the executive director of the Knoxville-based nonprofit. He says Freeman's experience and knowledge of these issues are unmatched in the industry.