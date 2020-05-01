Mid-South Food Bank triples monthly distribution rate amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank currently has 10 days’ worth of food in the warehouse, but typically, they carry at least three weeks’ worth.
“Literally, it arrives in the door and sometimes it’s out the door on a mobile the next day,” said Cathy Pope with the food bank.
In April, the food bank nearly tripled the amount of food it usually distributes in a month.
The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increased need, which is why the food bank has been hosting mobile pantries six days a week. On Saturdays they host about a dozen.
“Now, this is food we’re distributing in addition to what our brick and mortar pantries are distributing so everyday we’re getting orders out to those pantries as well,” said Pope.
Food bank officials anticipate the need to continue so they’re preparing to serve at a similar rate for the next six months, thanks in large part to donations.
“They turned $750,000 at Mid-South Food Bank into 1.7 million meals,” said Scott Wilson with BlueCross BlueShield.
Tennessee-based BlueCross BlueShield donated more than $700,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank.
“We realized that the people who need food banks are going to be in need and the people who have never been to a food bank are going to be in need,” said Wilson.
Ultimately, food bank officials say they will continue to do their part and are grateful for the community that’s given them so much.
“It’s been an outpouring of just love and support both financially just words of encouragement,” said Pope.
The Mid-South Food Bank keeps an updated list of mobile pantries.
