Mid-South women unite in campaign to buy masks for homeless women and children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South women are uniting to help protect homeless women and children during the pandemic.
“We heard the needs of our community, we heard the needs of our agency partners and we heard the desires of our corporate partners to really step up and support,” explained United Way Chief Communications & Engagement Officer Lori Spicer Robertson.
The United Way of The Mid-South is using its vast network to enlist the community’s help to buy face masks for residents and staff of the Salvation Army's Purdue Center of Hope. “When there is a community emergency, The United Way steps up. We are poised and positioned to do that work and I think COVID-19 is no different,” Spicer Robertson added.
Spicer Robertson communicated the shelter’s need for masks to the United Way’s leadership group Women United.
“I do believe that when you see a need, you bring resources to the table,” said Women United Chairperson TaJuan Stout Mitchell.
When the women identified their specific goal, they swiftly crafted a campaign, and brought on mask supplier Health Gear Now to launch their $20 FOR 20 Masks initiative to support the three Purdue shelters that house 122 people per night.
Spicer Robertson says Health Gear Now agreed to a reduced price for the masks to support the cause, "As they (Purdue) do their work to make sure women and children who are fleeing domestic and/or sexual abuse situations, which we all know has really increased during this crisis, we wanted to do as much as we could to support them in their work and their effort."
"We are trying to supply them with masks for three months and because these masks are disposable, we need 10,000,” Stout Mitchell explained. “20 bucks is all we're asking and you can do that by text. Come on y'all, we all have 20 extra bucks."
To donate, text “COVIDRELIEF” to 91999, buy them directly at www.HealthGearNow.com or click here.
“I would rather they use their money for other things: Food, their utility bill. Let’s give them the masks,” said Stout Mitchell. “There are a lot of things we can’t do anything about. The pandemic is one, but we can help ourselves and help our neighbors.”
