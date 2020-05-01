MLH to resume some elective procedures Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Friday it will resume some elective procedures on Monday, May 4.
MLH consulted with its physician leaders and nursing staff to develop a safe plan to gradually resume elective procedures across the health system.
MLH will also accept well-patient visits in its hospitals, physician practices, minor medical centers and diagnostic centers. This phased-in approach ensures MLH facilities have sufficient supplies, staffing and other critical resources. MLH is continuing to embrace new ways to serve its patients that minimize physical contact and protect their wellbeing.
Safety protocols include:
- Health screening upon entrance to any MLH facilities for all visitors and staff
- Limiting visitors
- Testing MLH providers and staff who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients
- Providing masks to every patient and visitor
- Providing hand sanitizer in all public areas so that it is easily accessible to patients
- Adding further cleaning and disinfecting practices in addition to our comprehensive cleaning and sanitizing processes already in place
- Established virtual and in-person COVID clinic to provide safe monitoring and specialized care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19; including patients discharged from the hospital
- Conducting virtual appointments and post-operative home monitoring via telehealth
Health providers will continue to wear appropriate personal protective equipment to protect patients and themselves while providing the best possible care.
If a patient had a visit or procedure postponed due to COVID-19, the patient’s provider will contact them to reschedule. MLH physicians are prioritizing procedures and working to reopen all elective services and routine care in the safest possible manner. Patients should contact their provider if they have any questions or concerns.
Patients should call their provider’s office if they are ill or have other health care needs. The patient’s provider will work with them to determine whether an in-person or telehealth visit is best for their individual situation. If a patient is scheduled for an in-person visit or procedure in the office or hospital, they will be screened upon entrance to the facility.
If a patient needs emergency care they should dial 911 or visit their nearest emergency room.
MLH’s minor medical centers are also open for urgent care needs.
