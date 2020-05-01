More sunshine heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky the rest of the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will only drop to around with a few clouds. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Saturday will be dry with sun and a few clouds, but a stray shower will be possible Sunday mainly north of Memphis.
NEXT WEEK: Expect clouds, a little sun and warm temperatures Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower or storm is possible Monday night into Tuesday. It’s a lower chance for now, but areas north of Memphis have best shot. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A front will move through Tuesday night and drop highs into the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
