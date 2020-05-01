NCAA backtracks one-time waiver proposal

By Jarvis Greer | May 1, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 8:03 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA is apparently doing an about-face, on another proposal and it’s one that could cost the Tiger basketball team.

The NCAA Board of Directors now says the proposed one-time waiver process is “not appropriate at this time.” The one-time waiver would allow Tigers transfer Landers Nolley to be immediately eligible next season and not have to sit out a year.

The rule would also affect former Tiger Tyler Harris transfer to Iowa State.

The proposal could still be voted on in January or Nolley could apply for a Hardship Waiver.

