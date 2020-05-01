NCAA backtracks one-time waiver proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA is apparently doing an about-face, on another proposal and it’s one that could cost the Tiger basketball team.
The NCAA Board of Directors now says the proposed one-time waiver process is “not appropriate at this time.” The one-time waiver would allow Tigers transfer Landers Nolley to be immediately eligible next season and not have to sit out a year.
The rule would also affect former Tiger Tyler Harris transfer to Iowa State.
The proposal could still be voted on in January or Nolley could apply for a Hardship Waiver.
