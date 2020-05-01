Parents begin seeking child care as businesses reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As businesses prepare to open their doors, parents who were working from home may now be asked to go back to the office. But what does that mean for childcare?
"It's a lot of hand washing, and it's a lot of wiping down," said Lekia Hopson, owner of On Demand Childcare in Memphis.
While many daycares chose to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopson decided to open hers to parents who needed a helping hand.
"I decided to stay because I have a few healthcare workers that need me that have been there for me since day one," Hopson said
Hopson normally has about 30 kids at a time.
With the pandemic that number is now at about 10.
"Some of the parents are a little more skeptical, and they don't want to bring them back, they just want to keep them home," she said.
If your child’s daycare is closed, there are other options.
A new law called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, requires employers to provide up to 10 days of paid sick leave for your care, for another who has coronavirus, if you are quarantining, or if you need to care for children because their place of care or school has been closed because of COVID-19.
“Your employer cannot say, ‘Well you’re going to have to use all your paid sick leave before you can use this act’. The law does not allow that,” said Tressa Johnson, an employment attorney with Johnson and Bennett PLLC.
Johnson says she recommends putting a request in writing.
"Have a conversation and write it down and say your name, what position you're holding, why you need this leave, the name of your child, the school that is out and how long you think you'll be out," Johnson said.
The FFCRA is in effect until December 31, 2020 and is specifically for employers with less than 500 employees.
