Temperatures climbing as we head into the weekend

We will have another beautiful Spring day with sunshine. It will be warmer today with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 60. Winds southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Thankfully, humidity levels will still be lower. Saturday will be dry with sunshine. There will be a few clouds mixed in with the sun on Sunday and areas north of I-40 may see a pop-up shower. However, the majority of the area will remain dry.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for a stray shower north of I-40 on Monday. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Tuesday as a weak front moves through the area. High temperatures will still be in the lower 80s on Monday but will drop into the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.