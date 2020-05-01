Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee announces mass testing strategy for state prison inmates, staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group is launching a mass testing strategy for state prison populations and staff.
Tennessee Department of Corrections has confirmed more than 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases, out of 2,450 total tests at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.
According to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office, the state health department determined 98% of those cases were identified in asymptomatic individuals.
The statewide initiative also brought mass testing to Bledsoe County and Northwest Correctional Complexes and the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
Lee’s administration says results indicated 583 positive staff and inmate cases out of 2,322 total tests at Bledsoe; 40 positive cases out of 902 staff and inmates tested at Northwest, and 40 positive cases out of 313 staff and inmates tested at Turney Center.
TDOC is handling contact tracing of all individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Those who are asymptomatic will be monitored at their facilities and receive daily health assessments.
