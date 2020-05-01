TN Driver Services Center will offer limited services until May 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Tennessee Driver Services Centers will continue to offer limited services until May 18, according to a news releases from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Most Drivers Services Centers remain open while taking precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.
While Tennessee has begun reopening various industries for business this week, Executive Orders for Driver Services remain in effect and limited services will be offered until May 18. In the coming weeks, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security will release details on a phased approach to resume full services.
In March the Department of Safety announced the following changes to reduce activity in the Driver Services Centers:
Extending the expiration of Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) and Commercial Driving Permits (CDLP). These licenses will be extended until June 30, 2020 if set to expire between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. All non-CDL licenses will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire. This does not apply to an individual with a Class X license.
Suspend non-CDL knowledge and skills tests until May 18, 2020.
Tennessee will temporarily suspend the issuance of REAL ID credentials effective March 25, 2020 through May 18, 2020.
The requirement that new Tennessee residents obtaining a Tennessee driver license within 30 days of becoming a resident has been extended to June 17, 2020.
Allow Med-Cert extension for CDL holders with a medical card expiring between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. CDL holders have until June 30, 2020 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. The extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.
With the above changes going into effect, Driver Services Centers will still be able to process new and returning residents, photo identification licenses (including voter identification credentials), reinstatements, handgun carry permits, CDL knowledge and skills tests and process renewal and duplicate transactions for non U.S. citizens with legal presence. These services are subject to change due to staffing availability.
The e-Services portal is available for customers to complete driver services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and completing the new resident application.
